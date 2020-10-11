Roundup: Ringling, Sulphur and Fox tally big district wins

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The defending state champion Ringling High School football team continued its dominant start to the season Friday with a 44-6 win over Rush Springs.

The Blue Devils offense put up more than 40 points for the fourth straight game as Karson Daniel led the offense with 179 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Kanyon McGahey was the sophomore’s favorite target with three catches for 110 yards, while River Miller, Chase Taylor and Brayden Johnson finished with a combined five receptions for 69 yards.

Kash Lyle paced the rushing attack with 13 carries for 69 yards, followed by Coltin Fincher with 54 yards and Daniel with 32 yards.

Ringling led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but rattled off 36 straight points to improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in District A-4.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Healdton Thursday, Oct. 15, but the game was cancled after a Bulldogs coach was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

Ringling’s next contest is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at home against Dibble.

Sulphur 41, Pauls Valley 7

At Pauls Valley, Logan Smith put up another great performance Friday with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 41-7 win over Pauls Valley.

Reese Ratchford was also instrumental with two scores through the air and another on the ground. Ratchford passed for 172 yards and added 13 on the ground.

TJ Todd caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Spur Pitmon’s lone catch was a 50-yard score.

Sulphur found itself in a close battle at the end of first quarter with the score tied 7-7. But that quickly changed, as Logan Smith rushed for back-to-back touchdowns and Ratchford also found the end zone on a short scamper for a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs clinched the victory with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Sulphur (4-2 overall, 3-0 District 3A-2) hosts Kingston (6-0, 3-0) in a district matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Fox 62, Grandfield 14

At Grandfield, the Foxes started off slow in the first half, but quickly put their opponent in the rearview mirror with a 40-point third quarter to cruise to a 62-14 win.

Neither team could find much offense in the first half as the score was tied 8-8 at halftime. However, Fox made second-half adjustments and ran away it for asecond district win.

The Foxes (4-2 overall, 2-1 District C-2) host Paoli (2-4, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.