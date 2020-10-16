Comets hit the road for Little Axe

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

Injuries are a part of every sport, but that still doesn’t make it any easier for a squad to bounce back from them. The Dickson High School football team has dealt with its fair share of injuries in 2020 and it won’t change this week with a trip to Little Axe at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

There is one silver lining though.

“They’re in the same situation we are,” said Comets head coach Steve Day. “We’ve had players change positions because of injuries and depth issues and trying to find positions for guys to be successful. Right now, we’re missing seven starters out of 22 on offense and defense. We’re having to place an additional two or three in different positions that they’re not accustomed to playing, just because of injuries and depth issues.”

Two of the most apparent changes are Dickson junior Johnny Smith moving to running back and wide receiver Jack McDonald taking over at quarterback.

Neither expected to be in that role when the season started, but they’re adjusting on the fly. The same can be said for the rest of the team.

“The kids are staying hooked up at practice,” Day said. “I’m proud of them for that. They’ve tried to do the best that they can at the positions they’ve been put in. And they’re still coachable. Obviously, they want to win.

"The guys that are out on the field are giving great effort and our sidelines been pretty good all year, too," Day continued. "You can’t knock them for their effort.”

And the hard work and dedication could pay off Friday night if the Comets can tally their first win of 2020.

However, the Comets (0-6, 0-3 District 3A-2) know they can’t mark it down as a victory just yet.

“We have to come out and perform,” Day said. “They’re going to be just as fired up as we are to play the game and get their first win of the season.”