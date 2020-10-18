Comets fly past Little Axe for 1st win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

NORMAN — The Dickson High School football team has battled its fair share of injuries and letdowns this season, but the Comets haven't thrown in the towel. Dickson proved that Friday night by taking down Little Axe 47-13 for their first win of the season.

However, it was a close battle early before the Comets pulled away for the victory.

“Credit to Little Axe, they came out and did some different stuff defensively that kind of threw of us for a fit early,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “Once we started figuring out what they were doing and made some adjustments — we didn’t really make halftime adjustments, we made adjustments in the second quarter. And we reinforced those adjustments at halftime and came out and executed the offense like we thought we should.”

Jzavionn Bennett was a big part of the success as the sophomore rushed for three touchdowns, while also hauling in a score. Comets quarterback Jack McDonald connected on a 62-yard strike to Bennett and added a 15-yard touchdown to Charvis Wright.

“We’re trying to find different ways to get (Jzavionn) the ball with what we got going on offense right now,” Day said. “Jack McDonald stepped in and played a great game. He managed the offense. When his number was called, he took advantage of it and he made a lot of good throws, a lot of good decisions.”

Dickson lineman Jack Jones also scored a rushing touchdown, while Johnny Smith returned an interception 35-yards for six points.

Those two weren't the only Comets to make a difference though.

“Carson Pettifer played a fantastic game,” Day said. “Charvis Wright played his tail off. Our offensive line made those adjustments. … And special teams were good, too. Whenever everything comes together, it’s a good win.”

The Comets (1-6 overall, 1-3 District 3A-2) host Sulphur (4-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The Bulldogs fell to Kingston and also lost starting quarterback Reese Ratchford to an injury.

“He’s a great kid and a great player — I hope he gets better really, really quick,” Day said of Ratchford. “We got a little bit of momentum. I know it’s one win, but we’ll take one win. We’re going to prepare for another unique opportunity to go out and beat somebody in the top 10 in the state.”