Foxes beat Paoli for 5th win of the season

The Fox High School football team picked up its third straight win on Thursday in a 52-6 decision over Paoli.

The Foxes jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, highlighted by a 30-point second quarter.

Fox (5-2 overall, 3-1 District C-2) host Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Kingston 30, Sulphur 26

At Sulphur, the Bulldogs couldn’t come out on top in a back-and-forth district clash Thursday as they fell 30-26.

Sulphur trailed 13-6 at halftime, but the game was tied 20-20 after three quarters. The Bulldogs were outscored by a 10-6 margin in the fourth.

Up next for Sulphur (4-3 overall, 3-1) is a trip to Dickson (1-6 overall, 1-3 District 3A-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.