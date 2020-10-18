Wildcats fall at home to Pauls Valley

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MADILL — The Madill High School football team couldn’t keep the pace with Pauls Valley on Thursday night, and it proved costly in a 35-13 loss at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“Unfortunately, we didn't execute very well on both sides of the ball,” said head coach Chad Speer. “We had some chances to make some plays, but didn't.”

The Wildcats got on scoreboard when junior quarterback Kendall Robertson, who had 282 passing yards and 17 rushing yards, found the end zone.

Madill junior Nick Northcutt added 118 receiving yards to help the Wildcats, but the Panthers couldn’t be stopped in the second half.

“We had some guys get hurt last night in critical spots,” Speer said. “But our mentality has to be to man up and try to find the best 11 that will do what they are coached to do and go make plays.”

Penalties were not the Madill’s friend, as the Wildcats were penalized nine times for 65 yards.

“I’m very disappointing in the result of the game,” Speer said. “Our lack of a running game and us being unable to stop Pauls Valley was critical.”

The Wildcats travel to Lone Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Oc. 23

“Lone Grove just played a battle against Plainview and won a close game,” Speer said. “They are a really good football team that is tough and physical.”