Wolves lose to Marlow in first-ever meeting

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

DAVIS — The Davis High School football team struggled in its first-ever meeting against Marlow on Thursday, falling 35-6.

The Wolves found the end zone and put some points on the board with a minute left in the game. Davis running back Jake Britt broke through the defensive line and rushed for the score.

But it was Marlow who hit the ground running, scoring three touchdowns in the first half of the game. Davis battled for control of the ball and recovered a fumble.

This led quarterback Colin Dulaney to a 23-yard run, giving the Wolves a first down. Davis couldn’t score a touchdown though, which allowed the Outlaws to score twice heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves pushed back in the fourth though, using multiple drives to gain yards. Davis was given another 20 yards after Marlow was hit with two personal fouls, leaving the Wolves at the five-yard line.

Britt caped the drive with the Wolves' lone touchdown of the game.

Davis (4-3 overall, 2-2 District 2A-4) has a 67-24-4 record in their series of playing teams for the first time. The Wolves host Coalgate at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.