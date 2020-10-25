Tigers come up short in road loss to El Reno

Glen Miller

For The Ardmoreite

EL RENO — While all the teams in District 5A-1 will enter the playoffs this season after last week's decision by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, the order of finish may have settled itself on the field.

El Reno remains the only unbeaten team in the district after dealing Ardmore a 34-16 loss Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers racked up 257 yards of total offense, with sophomore quarterback Cal Swanson going 19-of-32 for 188 yards and a touchdown. Donald May was one of six Ardmore receivers with a catch, hauling in two for 68 yards. Jackson Hedger added five grabs for 52 yards.

Antone Scallion led all Ardmore rushers with seven carries for 44 yards as the Tigers gained 69 yards on 26 attempts.

Ardmore's offense got on the board with 7:49 left in the third when May slipped uncovered into the El Reno secondary and pulled in a pass from Swanson on his way to a 60-yard touchdown. Rudy Vargas' kick made it a 21-9 game.

El Reno answered with a score, but the Tigers made it interesting with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Swanson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in the third.

Ardmore, down by 12 points, got the ball back early in the fourth and moved to its own 45-yard line before a fumble gave El Reno the ball back.

The Indians took the gift and worked 6:15 off the fourth-period clock with an 11-play, 52-yard drive that was capped by a short rushing touchdown.

The Tigers had one last possession and moved to the El Reno 26-yard line before Swanson's fourth-and-eight pass into the end zone was knocked down.

Ardmore scored a safety in the first half when El Reno tried a swing pass out of the end zone, but Darius Moore was tackled by Eric Fields.

Up next for the Tigers (3-2 overall, 2-2 in District 5A-1) will be a trip to Noble (3-5, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.