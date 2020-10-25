Comets fall short as Smith leads Sulphur to win

Beau Bearden

DICKSON — The Dickson High School football team’s game plan was simple – stop Sulphur’s Logan Smith.

That strategy didn’t go as planned though.

The senior running back scored on the first play from scrimmage and accounted for five touchdowns Friday night to deal the Comets a 53-0 loss at home.

“We knew (Smith) was good, and we had to have all 11 guys to the ball, but we just didn’t get there,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “I knew Sulphur was good, but you look at their record and it’s not the 7-2 or 8-1 type. But they’re a dang good team. They’re well coached. You can’t beat coach Jim Dixon and those guys. They’re good.”

Smith proved that as he racked up 196 yards rushing and three touchdowns on six carries, while catching a 33-yard pass for six points. He also had a 55-yard punt return touchdown — all of which came in the first quarter.

“The offensive line came in the clutch — they blocked their butts off for us,” Smith said. “That’s the only thing it is. The o-line is coming in and blocking and they opened up holes for me and the rest of the team. We’re rolling with it.”

And the Bulldogs didn’t take any steps back after losing starting quarterback Reese Ratchford to a leg injury last week. Senior TJ Todd filled the void, highlighted by a touchdown pass to Smith and a 10-yard rushing score in the second quarter.

“I thought that TJ Todd did well in there at quarterback,” said Bulldogs head coach Jim Dixon. “As he keeps getting experience, he’ll get better and better as every game goes on. He did a really good job.”

Daniel Amaya added a 31-yard rushing touchdown and Sulphur also recovered a block punt in the end zone for the final tally.

But even in the lopsided game, the Comets continued to play to the whistle and never waved the white flag until the clock hit triple zeros.

“We’ve had a reputation for the last three or four years that we play with great effort,” Day said. “We’re never going to give up. We’re going to try to do the best we can. We’re up to double-digit starters missing now. It’s tough, especially when you face a good team like that.”

UP next for Dickson (1-7 overall, 1-4 District 3A-2) is a trip to Pauls Valley (4-3, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The Panthers are coming off a 42-20 loss to undefeated Kingston.

“Here’s the deal — you win one of the next two, you got a chance to improve your seed for the playoffs,” Day said. “That’s what we’re gearing up for this next week. We’re 0-0 again and we’ll try to win one of the next two.”

The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1) will also look to do the same against Plainview (3-5, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Indians will be fresh off a 42-6 victory over Little Axe.

“We have Plainview at home and then we have Lone Grove the next week,” Dixon said. “We have two tough games left.”