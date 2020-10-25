Longhorns take down Madill at home

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

LONE GROVE — The Lone Grove and Madill high school football teams experienced their first cold and windy game of the year Friday night — a sign that district play is moving out, and the playoffs are moving in.

The Longhorns were in prime form, taking control of the game early on the way to a 53-13 win. Lone Grove led 13-6 after the first quarter before scoring five unanswered touchdowns to clinch the victory.

Senior running back Cooper Robinson got things going for the Longhorns with a four-yard scamper into the end zone. Robinson and senior quarterback Jace Brandenburg rushed for two touchdowns to help Lone Grove rack up 345 yards on the ground.

Through the air, Brandenburg went 7-of-11 for 133 yards. One of those passes went to Gavin Peery on a 57-yard completion down the sideline for a touchdown.

Wildcats junior quarterback Kendall Robertson completed 12-of-24 for 117 yards. He threw one interception to defensive back Cody McClennahan, who returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Longhorns (6-2 overall, 4-1 District 3A-2) travel to Little Axe at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to take on the winless Indians.

A victory over Little Axe will set up a crucial home contest with Sulphur the following week. The Longhorns control their own destiny, as two more wins would clinch second place in the district behind Kingston.

Under the new OSSAA rules, this would give them not one, but two home playoff games.