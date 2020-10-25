Roundup: Plainview wins big at home; Ringling remains unbeaten

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Plainview High School football team had little issue Friday night as the Indians cruised to a 42-6 victory over Little Axe.

"Our big goal was to go play well early and get a lead, and then play some of our younger kids and JV guys," said Plainview head coach Joe Price. "We were able to get those guys in there at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter. I thought that was a good reward for those guys. They've been working hard at practice all week."

The Indians (3-5 overall, 3-2 in District 3A-2) look to keep the momentum rolling when they hit the road for Sulphur (5-3, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Bulldogs are coming off a 53-0 shutout of Dickson.

"The next two games will kind of determine where we finish up," Price said. "If we're able to win both of them, we got a chance to get second. If we win one out of the two, we'll get third or fourth. Just depending on what everyone else does."

Ringling 21, Dibble 6

At Ringling, it may have been the closest game of the season, but the Ringling High School football team held off Dibble 21-6 at home to stay perfect.

Kash Lyle led the Blue Devils with 168 yards rushing and a touchdown, while River Miller added 66 yards rushing and two scores.

Up next for Ringling (6-0 overall, 4-0 District A-4) is a trip to Wayne (5-1, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Hollis 34, Wilson 6

At Hollis, the Eagles couldn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter Friday in a 34-6 setback to Hollis.

Wilson’s lone score of the game came on Caylen Fulton’s three-yard touchdown strike to Dakota Smith with 5:01 remaining in the game.

Fulton ran the ball 26 times for 83 yards, while Jake Shiralli added 39 yards rushing. Michel Cain caught four passes for 27 yards to round out the top offensive performers.

Tucker Nail tallied 10 solo tackles along with two assisted stops and Fulton added nine solo tackles.

Wilson (2-5) is back home against Wellston (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Marlow 41, Marietta 0

At Marlow, it was a tough Friday night for the Indians as they couldn’t score in a 41-0 setback.

Marietta (1-4 overall, 1-1 District 2A-4) welcomes Davis (4-3, 2-2) to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Stratford 15, Healdton 10

At Healdton, the Bulldogs returned to the field after canceling their last two games, but they couldn’t pull of the win in a 15-10 loss.

Healdton (1-5 overall, 0-3 District A-4) hosts Wynnewood (0-4, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Fox 0

At Fox, the Foxes had their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the undefeated Tigers Friday night in a 48-0 decision.

Fox (5-2 overall, 3-1 District C-2) makes the trip to Thackerville (3-4, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.