Comets aim for bounce-back win at Pauls Valley

At this point in the season, the Dickson High School football team knows the past is the past and the end of the regular season is what matters most.

It’s no secret that the Comets struggled early on, but they’re keeping their focus on the next game and that’s a road trip to Pauls Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

“They do some stuff on offense that’s going to cause us fits,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “They get into a wishbone look and they’ll run some power stuff. They’re a good football team. They’re pretty sound on offense and they have a bunch of guys who fly around on defense and make plays. We’ll have to play well in all phases of the game, just like we do each and every week in this district.”

And preparing to do that hasn’t been easy.

Mother Nature brought cold and rainy weather to most of Oklahoma this week and the climate change has forced some teams to make adjustments.

However, the Comets were fortunate enough not to be one of those squads.

“I don’t know what Pauls Valley does practice-wise when it’s like this, but they’re getting it a little bit worse than what we were down here,” Day said. “We were still able to go out (Monday and Tuesday). Depending on how cold or how warm it is (Wednesday), we might have our walk-through inside if we need to. But if not, we’ll be outside, too, because we lose one day of prep this week. We still have to do some stuff on offense and defense to make sure we’ll all squared away.”

And that’ll be key for Dickson after a tough loss last week. Sulphur make the trek south and used its rushing attack to run away with a 53-0 win.

But Day saw some glimmers of hope in the setback.

“Sulphur is a good football team, but our kids didn’t back down,” Day said. “They were sticking their faces to the ball, but we just didn’t have enough bodies to get people in the right spots because they were moving us out of our spots.

"It wasn’t like we were just caving in," the coach continued. "At least we were still fighting. Even there at the end, we were trying to improve and get better. I was proud of our effort. It wasn’t like we laid down. (Sulphur) was just a better team on Friday.”

But that loss is in the rearview mirror, as the Comets know a win against Pauls Valley gives them a better playoff seed.

“If we win one, I think we’ll be in sixth place — I’m pretty confident in that,” Day said. “And that obviously improves our spot. If we win one and we get a little help, we could even end up in fifth. If Little Axe beats Madill, we beat Pauls Valley and Pauls Valley loses their last game (against Plainview), we end up being fifth.

"We still have a shot to play a four seed and, in that case, you never know," Day continued. "And even the sixth seed, you play the third seed and you never know. … We’re looking forward to it. We have to get through the next two weeks first, though.