Wolves strike early in victory over Marietta

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

MARIETTA — With the playoffs sneaking up, Davis was motivated to tally another victory and did so Friday night against Marietta by a score of 37-0.

The Wolves took advantage early when the Indians fumbled on their opening drive. Davis halfback Brandon Blankenship capitalized by turning the miscue into a touchdown.

Marietta failed to get a first down, which gave the Wolves the ball back and allowed quarterback Colin Dulaney to score on a short drive.

Davis didn’t have to wait long to gain possession as Marietta turned it over again. Dulaney then found wide receiver Kolton McGaha, who took off for 25-plus yards. Wolves fullback Drew Parks stepped in and rushed for a short touchdown to add more points to the scoreboard.

Davis then lined up for the two-point conversion, which Parks also successfully converted for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Blankenship started off the third quarter by rushing for a touchdown. Wolves running back Tucker Miller ended the quarter by bursting through the defensive line for a 14-yard touchdown for a 34-0 advantage.

The Wolves defense fought hard to prevent the Indians from scoring a touchdown. Davis ended the game by kicking a field goal for the final tally.

This was the 68th meeting between the two teams, with the Wolves winning 29 straight games against Marietta. The last win for the Indians came in 1991 as Davis leads the series 48-20-0.

The Wolves (5-3 overall, 3-2 District 2A-4) host Frederick (7-1, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 for the last regular season game.