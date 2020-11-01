Longhorns cruise past Little Axe

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

LITTE AXE — The Lone Grove High School football team made the 91-mile trek north Friday night to face Little Axe in a District 3A-2 showdown and took care of business in a 53-0 win.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Indians fumbled on their first play and Lone Grove recovered it. The Longhorns capitalized as Cooper Robinson rushed for a 24-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive.

These two plays set the tone for how the rest of the game would play out. The Indians would fumble it three more times before the clock hit triple zeros.

Lone Grove’s offense was in prime form, scoring 27 points in the first quarter alone. Junior wide receiver Blayde Wilkerson found the end zone on a long jet sweep play, while senior Cody McClennahan got on the stat sheet with a rushing touchdown.

On the ensuing extra-point attempt, McClennahan rolled out and completed a pass to sophomore Jackson Grace — his first completion of the year.

The Longhorns didn’t stop there, pushing their led to 47-0 at halftime.

Lone Grove turned to its youth in the second half, as freshman Eli Kendall scored on a 55-yard run for the final tally.

Up next for the Longhorns (7-2 overall, 5-1 District 3A-2) is a home game against Sulphur (6-3, 5-1), which will decide who will finish second and third in district play.

Not only does this contest have playoff seeding implications, but it will also decide who gets two home playoff games to start the postseason.