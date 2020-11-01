Wildcats lose the Marshall County Super Bowl

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MADILL — For the first time since 2017, the Madill and Kingston high school football teams met on the gridiron. The Wildcats kept it close in the first half, but the Redskins pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated with a 49-14 win at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“We played with the most passion we had all season in the first half, so that was great to see,” said Madill head coach Chad Speer. “I think it showed them a little of how it could be.”

Following a Kingston score, the Wildcats responded when sophomore Stephen Sisco (62 yards total) found the end zone.

The Redskins answered with another touchdown to close out the first quarter and added two more in the second.

Madill cut the deficit when junior Kendall Robertson ran the ball for a touchdown, but that was the last time the Wildcats scored in the game.

“It was tough loss,” Speer said. “I thought our kids played hard.”

Robertson finished with 187 yards passing and carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards. Nick Northcutt was another key player as the Madill junior finished with 75 total yards.

The Wildcats couldn’t stop the Redskins in the second half, allowing them to score three more times.

“We just need to continue to push and improve,” Speer said. “We have a great opportunity against Little Axe. We need to play well and go out and have fun.”

The Wildcats (2-7 overall, 1-5 District 3A-2) travel to Little Axe (0-8) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov 6.