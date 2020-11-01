Indians stay close early, but fall to Sulphur

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Plainview High School football team had a familiar face return to the field Friday night, but a scoreless second half proved costly in a 41-13 district loss to Sulphur.

Indians quarterback Reis Taylor hadn’t been under center since early in the season due to an injury, but he was back out there in a big road game. The junior showed little signs of rust as he found Morgan Pierson on a 51-yard touchdown strike to bring Plainview within six points in the second quarter.

That was as close as the game would get though.

Sulphur’s Logan Smith had a lot to do with that, as the senior racked up 342 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The senior scored on the second play from scrimmage as he broke a number of tackles on the way to a 47-yard touchdown.

He later pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-0 with a 38-yard run, but the Indians bounced back on Taylor’s long touchdown pass.

It appeared it would be a back-and-forth battle as Sulphur’s TJ Todd rushed for a 22-yard touchdown and Plainview's Jeston Gilliam responded with 10-yard run of his own.

That brought the Indians within seven points before halftime, but they couldn’t carry the momentum over to the second half.

Smith and company came out in the third quarter and tallied two touchdowns to take a 35-13 lead. Smith ran for a 53-yard score, while Daniel Amaya ran it in from 45 yards out.

Smith put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 72-yard touchdown scamper.

The Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 5-1 District 3A-2) make the trek south to Lone Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The contest will be for second place in the district as the Longhorns are also 5-1 in the district.

Plainview (3-6, 3-3) welcomes Pauls Valley (5-4, 3-3) to town at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that will decide who gets a home playoff contest in this season’s play-in round.