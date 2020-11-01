Roundup: Ringling, Wilson, Fox and Healdton tally wins

Beau Bearden

The Ringling High School football team is looking more and more dangerous as the regular season comes to a close. The defending state champion Blue Devils tallied their seventh straight win Friday night with a 36-0 shutout at Wayne.

Ringling has four shutouts in 2020 and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than six points this year.

Kash Lyle led the Blue Devils against Wayne as the senior rushed for 49 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Julius Koons found Kanyon McGahey for a passing score.

Kaden Barron and Coltin Fincher rounded out the top performers with a combined 71 rushing yards.

Ringling (7-0 overall, 5-0 District A-4) hits the road for a game against Elmore City-Pernell (4-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

Wilson 66, Wellston 52

At Wilson, both teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense Friday night as the Eagles won a high-scoring affair over Wellston 66-52.

Caylen Fulton accounted for six touchdowns, highlighted by 247 yards and four rushing scores. Fulton added two touchdowns through the air, finding Landon Richardson and Jake Shiralli.

Axson Hunziker finished with 95 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Michel Cain put the game away with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The game was knotted 14-14 after one quarter before Fulton scored with five seconds to give Wilson a 36-30 halftime lead.

The Eagles maintained a 58-44 advantage entering the final quarter, but Wellston inched within six points at the 10:47 mark. That was as close as the game would get though, as Wilson held on for the victory.

Fox 66, Thackerville 28

At Thackerville, the Foxes fell behind early Friday night, but used a combined 46 points in the second and third quarters to run away with a 66-28 win.

Fox trailed 20-8 following the first quarter, but responded with 22 unanswered points for a 30-20 halftime lead.

Thackerville scored just eight points in the second half as the Foxes cruised to victory.

Fox (6-3 overall 4-2 District C-2) hosts Ryan (1-9, 1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Healdton 50, Wynnewood 12

At Healdton, the Bulldogs had little issue Friday night as they cruised to a 50-12 win over Wynnewood.

Healdton (2-5 overall, 1-3 District A-4) plays its regular-season finale on the road against Rush Springs (4-5, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.