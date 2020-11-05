Dickson looking for upset of undefeated Kingston

Beau Bearden

It’s been six years since the Dickson High School football team has beat Kingston, with the last win coming in 2013. That streak is worth mentioning, but every year is different, and anything can happen — especially in 2020.

The Comets know that and they’re not waving the white flag before hosting undefeated Kingston at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

“We have a tough team coming up, but you never know,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “How 2020 has been — they could be injured, they could lose focus or whatever. Hopefully none of that happens. But hopefully we come out, play well and put up a fight, compete and try to win the game.”

It won’t be easy for the Comets though.

Kingston has only allowed two teams to score 20 or more points this season — Sulphur (26) on Oct. 15 and Pauls Valley (20) on Oct. 23. However, Madill put up a valiant effort last week as the Wildcats were within striking distance at halftime, trailing 28-14, before losing 49-14.

“That’s why you play the game — upsets happen every single year,” Day said. “That’s kind of the thought. On any given night, anybody can beat anybody if the ball falls your way. Now, if we turn it over four times, you’re not going to beat anybody.”

If the Comets want to knock off Kingston, they’ll need to contain Brandon Watson. The junior running back has rushed for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, quarterback Jase Hayes is also a player to watch as the senior has thrown for 1,098 yards and nine scores along with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Dickson also has playmakers on offense in wide receiver Jzavionn Bennett and quarterback Jack McDonald. Bennett is just a sophomore and he's showed his talent this season in a number of ways.

However, the key for the Comets will be holding onto the football after over they had four turnovers last week in a 41-6 loss to Pauls Valley.

But no matter the result Thursday night, Dickson will get to play at least one more game next week as the OSSAA added a “Play-In” round to the playoffs this season.

The Comets will have to make a road trip, but they’ll get an opportunity to tally an upset win.