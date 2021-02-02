3 area athletes earn all-state football honors

A season doesn’t always end with a championship, but the Ringling High School football team was on the brink of back-to-back trips to the state title game before ending 2020 in the semifinals of the Class A State Playoffs.

River Miller played an important role on defense during that run and the Oklahoma Coaches Association didn’t overlook his success as the senior was honored at linebacker on the 2021 All-State football team.

Miller tallied 176 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles along with an interception and a fumble recovery during his final campaign. He also averaged 39.4 yards per punt and carried the ball 40 times for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Sulphur seniors Garrett Trett and Sage Borders also garnered all-state accolades at offensive and defensive line, respectively.

Trett started on the offensive line for three years and was an all-district lineman. He plans to continue to his career at Southwestern University in Weatherford.

Borders was a three-year starter at right tackle and earned District 3A-2 Lineman of the Year honors.

All three athletes were also first-team selections on the All-Ardmoreite football team.

Sulphur went 7-4 overall and 6-1 in District 3A-2 before ending the season with a 28-14 loss to Anadarko in the second round of the Class 3A Playoffs.

Ringling, meanwhile, went 7-0 in the regular season before winning three straight in the playoffs. The Blue Devils' season came to a close with a 28-27 loss to Thomas-Fay-Custer in the semifinals.