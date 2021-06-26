Brad O'Steen makes 'bittersweet' move from Lone Grove to Ada

Sometimes an opportunity comes along that is too good to pass up, even if you have to leave a program that’s heading in the right direction.

That was the case for Brad O’Steen as he stepped down at Lone Grove High School to take over as Ada’s head football coach and assistant athletic director.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because we put the time in and we got a chance to be really good,” O’Steen said of Lone Grove. “I leave some good kids, but I’m really excited to go take over one of the best programs in the state. In the ‘90s, in my opinion, it was the No. 1 job in the state. I’m overly excited for the opportunity to be part of rich tradition and excited to get back to playing Ada Cougar football the way it needs to be played.”

And while the Longhorns won’t see O’Steen on the opposite sideline next season, another area squad will as Ardmore opens the season on the road against Ada at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

“It’s always interesting when two very rich programs play in a rivalry game like that,” O’Steen said. “It’s what makes high school football fun and special, to play those types of games.

The contest will also hold extra significance as O’Steen and Tigers coach Josh Newby are friends and the winner will surely get bragging rights.

“Just having the opportunity to play those guys,” O’Steen said. “Coach Newby is a great football coach and he’s done a great job at Ardmore. If you’re a competitor, you want to compete at that level. Those are the games you love to be part of and love to coach in.”

However, at the end of the day, O’Steen is focused on his new role. He admitted that he feels a little bit behind compared to other coaches, but he’s done his due diligence to prepare for the 2021 season.

“I’ve talked to alumni from Ada and we’re concentrated on being us and getting back to the Ada standard that needs to be played,” O’Steen said. “When you’ve won 19 state championships and won five in the ‘90s when I was playing college ball and high school ball. So I know what this program is about and that’s why I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Cougars.”