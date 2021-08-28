Plainview football shows progress despite season-opening setback

PLAINVIEW — Life is about making progress each day, even it’s just small steps in the right direction. The Plainview High School football team has only played one game in 2021, but it’s clear the Indians have come a long way from a season ago.

“Our kids have made a lot of growth in a year,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “It shows from how we played (Pilot Point) last year to how we played them this year. I’m excited about what we have. The toughness, the heart and the willingness to go hit people is all there. We just have to continue to get better.”

And while the Indians didn’t come out on top Friday night in a 30-28 setback, they matched Pilot Point punch-for-punch down the stretch. Plainview did so with a balanced attack as three different athletes tallied touchdowns in the game.

Caden Pickens scored twice, first on a kickoff return and then on a 23-yard run, while Jeston Gilliam added a rushing touchdown and Reis Taylor scampered for 64 yards to find pay dirt on the opening drive of the game.

“Our kids played extremely hard. We went out and got after it against a really, really good football team," Price said. "They have a Division I tailback (in Ish Harris). We contained him for a majority of the night, but he was able to break a couple and made really good, long runs. That’s a testament to that kid. He’s a really good football player.”

Harris proved that by finishing the night with three rushing touchdowns. However, the game was supposed to feature a pair of top-tier athletes — Harris and Plainview wide receiver Morgan Pearson.

That anticipated showdown never happened though, as Pearson didn’t suit up.

“Morgan would make a huge difference in our passing game, but we weren’t able to let him play tonight,” Price said. “That’s just one of those things we had to deal with. We had to come out with the guys we had tonight. And obviously all those guys fought their (butts) off.”

Taylor was one of those athletes, but he battled cramps late in the fourth quarter during a critical drive that ended with a punt. It was the last time Plainview touched the ball as Pilot Point ran out the clock to clinch the win.

And while losses always hurt, the Indians have plenty to take away from the setback.

“I felt like we had a lot of positive things,” Taylor said. “We just have to work on some stuff. I have to take my Hotshots, so I don’t cramp up. We just have to take care of ourselves and get in shape. Basically, that’s it.”

It won’t get any easier though, as Plainview (0-1) hits the road Friday, Sept. 3 to battle Tuttle, which will be coming off a 28-0 win at Sulphur.