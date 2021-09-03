Dickson, Lone Grove highlight area football games to watch during Week 1

Another Friday night of football is here and features almost every area team in action, highlighted by two local contests and a few other nearby games.

If you aren’t traveling to Ada to see Ardmore open the season on the road, here’s a rundown of Week 1 in southern Oklahoma.

Comanche at Dickson, 7:30 p.m.

The Comets appeared to be on their way to a win in this game a year ago, but turnovers proved costly in a 30-20 setback. That game was on the road though, so Dickson has home-field advantage this time.

It should pay off, too, as the offense starts to gain footing in the second week of the Wing-T.

Wynnewood at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.

The two squads didn’t meet a season ago, but this might be a one-sided affair as the Class 3A Longhorns host the Class A Savages.

With a win, Lone Grove's first-year head coach Curtis Cole will have two wins under his belt and look to keep it rolling on the road against Comanche next week.

Plainview at Tuttle, 7 p.m.

This was a tough outing for the Indians in 2020, as they not only fell 23-13, but also lost quarterback Reis Taylor to an injury near the end of the third quarter.

Plainview will have Taylor at full health for this one, but it'll still be a difficult test as Tuttle, which is one of the top teams in Class 4A, is coming off a 28-0 shutout at Sulphur.

Madill at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats didn’t have any issue moving the ball in this matchup a season ago, as they put up more than 300 yards of offense. However, an early deficit was too much to overcome in a 42-14 setback at home.

Madill has momentum on its side though, after opening this year with a 46-8 victory at Tishomingo.

Sulphur at Washington, 7 p.m.

It’s not often that a team in a lower classification tallies a win, but that was the case in 2020 as the Bulldogs fell at home to Washington 31-20.

Sulphur looks to change the outcome this season, but the offense will need to find a groove after being shut out in the home opener.

Pauls Valley at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

There was little question in this battle a year ago, as the Wolves cruised to a 28-7 victory on the road.

Davis should be in good shape to do the same this season, especially since momentum is on its side after finishing the 2020 campaign at 7-4 overall.

Healdton at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.

A pair of area squads square off on the gridiron in a matchup that was one-sided last year in a 30-12 win for Healdton.

However, Marietta’s Alex Doby and Healdton’s Taner Richardson are both entering their second season at the helm, so expect a closer contest this time around.

Caddo at Wilson, 7 p.m.

The Eagles struggled to get their offense rolling in this one a year ago, falling 34-6 on the road.

It could be a different story Friday though, as Wilson’s playmakers have a year of experience that should pay dividends.

Maud at Fox, 7 p.m.

This was all the Foxes in 2020 as their offense was unstoppable in a 64-28 season-opening victory.

Fox did lose some of its firepower from that squad, highlighted by quarterback Hawk Anderson, but should be in good shape to kick off the season with a win.