Dickson, Lone Grove highlight area football games to watch during Week 1

Beau Bearden
The Daily Ardmoreite
Johnny Smith and the Comets are home Friday night as they welcome Comanche to town. It's just one of many area contests during Week 1.

Another Friday night of football is here and features almost every area team in action, highlighted by two local contests and a few other nearby games.

If you aren’t traveling to Ada to see Ardmore open the season on the road, here’s a rundown of Week 1 in southern Oklahoma.

Comanche at Dickson, 7:30 p.m.

The Comets appeared to be on their way to a win in this game a year ago, but turnovers proved costly in a 30-20 setback. That game was on the road though, so Dickson has home-field advantage this time.

It should pay off, too, as the offense starts to gain footing in the second week of the Wing-T.

'A lot to learn from':Dickson football experiences growing pains in 2021 opener

Wynnewood at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.

The two squads didn’t meet a season ago, but this might be a one-sided affair as the Class 3A Longhorns host the Class A Savages.

With a win, Lone Grove's first-year head coach Curtis Cole will have two wins under his belt and look to keep it rolling on the road against Comanche next week.

High school football in Oklahoma:The most exciting high school football games to watch during the 2021 campaign

Plainview at Tuttle, 7 p.m.

This was a tough outing for the Indians in 2020, as they not only fell 23-13, but also lost quarterback Reis Taylor to an injury near the end of the third quarter.

Plainview will have Taylor at full health for this one, but it'll still be a difficult test as Tuttle, which is one of the top teams in Class 4A, is coming off a 28-0 shutout at Sulphur.

Madill at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats didn’t have any issue moving the ball in this matchup a season ago, as they put up more than 300 yards of offense. However, an early deficit was too much to overcome in a 42-14 setback at home.

Madill has momentum on its side though, after opening this year with a 46-8 victory at Tishomingo.

'Building from the ground up':Ringling football adjusting to a few changes, but keeping high expectations for 2021

Sulphur at Washington, 7 p.m.

It’s not often that a team in a lower classification tallies a win, but that was the case in 2020 as the Bulldogs fell at home to Washington 31-20.

Sulphur looks to change the outcome this season, but the offense will need to find a groove after being shut out in the home opener.  

Pauls Valley at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

There was little question in this battle a year ago, as the Wolves cruised to a 28-7 victory on the road.

Davis should be in good shape to do the same this season, especially since momentum is on its side after finishing the 2020 campaign at 7-4 overall.

Healdton at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.

A pair of area squads square off on the gridiron in a matchup that was one-sided last year in a 30-12 win for Healdton.

However, Marietta’s Alex Doby and Healdton’s Taner Richardson are both entering their second season at the helm, so expect a closer contest this time around.

Caddo at Wilson, 7 p.m.

The Eagles struggled to get their offense rolling in this one a year ago, falling 34-6 on the road.

It could be a different story Friday though, as Wilson’s playmakers have a year of experience that should pay dividends.

More:Top high school football athletes to watch in southern Oklahoma for the 2021 season

Maud at Fox, 7 p.m.

This was all the Foxes in 2020 as their offense was unstoppable in a 64-28 season-opening victory.

Fox did lose some of its firepower from that squad, highlighted by quarterback Hawk Anderson, but should be in good shape to kick off the season with a win.