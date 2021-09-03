Antone Scallion locked in for senior year as Ardmore football travels to Ada for opener

Antone Scallion has always had a competitive spirit, especially when it comes to football. That passion wasn’t created on his own though, as someone in his family helped stir the interest.

“I got into football to challenge my brother because he was always the one that everybody thought was going to be the football player in the family,” Scallion said. “When I was watching him play pee wee football, I got into the spirit to play and tried to be better than him in anything he does.”

That sibling rivalry played out during Scallion’s freshman year when his brother was a senior. The duo even lined up next to each other as Scallion was middle linebacker and his brother was outside linebacker.

“It was great playing football with my brother,” Scallion said. “I love him to death. Anything he did, I always tried to be better than him at it. Just have that brother rivalry between us two.”

However, a different rivalry will be on display Friday night as the Ardmore High School football team travels to Ada to open the 2021 season. The Tigers cruised past the Cougars last year as Scallion rushed for three touchdowns in a 21-0 win.

“We were locked in last year and we worked our tails off all offseason and all through the summer to get ready for the game against Ada,” Scallion said. “That’s what we did again this year and we have a good game plan for them. We’re just ready to get after them.”

That hunger is shared by all of the Tigers as they had to battle a lot of adversity during a shortened 2020 season.

And Scallion knows that firsthand, as he missed the final two games of the year due to injury. He’s put in plenty of work to get back to 100% percent though.

“The summer is going to help me out so much,” Scallion said. “I have my stamina back. I’ve conditioned my knee to get back to the shape before the injury. I just pushed myself every day during the summer to become a better teammate and a better player for the team. Just to get us where we have to be.”

Scallion’s work ethic hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Ardmore head coach Josh Newby knows the running back has taken a big step forward from a year ago.

“Antone has had a great summer and he’s had a great preseason camp going into the first game,” Newby said. “We plan on him being a leader. I think he’s grown up a lot. We’re going to hand him the ball and let Cal Swanson do his thing, too. We’re excited about the whole offense.”

However, the Tigers won’t just lean on Scallion and Swanson, as Newby plans to also turn to seniors Evan Smith and Ricky Smith along with juniors Eric Fields and CJ Williams.

“Right now, we’re blessed with a bunch of good kids at the position,” Newby said of running back. “They love football, which is even better.”