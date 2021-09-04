Cal Swanson to Jalen Reed touchdown highlights Ardmore football's shutout win over Ada

A third down and 20 in your own territory is never an easy situation, but don’t tell that to the Ardmore High School football team.

The Tigers overcame the difficult position Friday night as quarterback Cal Swanson found Jalen Reed on a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a 27-0 win over Ada.

“It was a big third down for us and we executed that big pass play,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “I was very proud of Jalen Reed on that play. He went up and got that ball, tight-roped the sideline and found his way to the end zone. A great pass for Cal Swanson.”

That wasn’t the only great pass for the junior though, as he completed 11-of-14 for 204 yards and two touchdowns. His other TD strike also found Reed as the senior receiver hauled in three receptions for 110 yards.

“We have some receivers and Cal has an incredible arm," Newby said. "We’re trying to be a balanced offense, as much as we can possibly be.”

The Tigers proved that as they added 250 yards rushing for 454 yards of total offense. Ricky Smith led the way with two carries for 61 yards, highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown.

Antone Scallion also found the end zone on a short run and finished with nine carries for 47 yards.

Jackson Hedger rounded out the top performers as the senior caught five passes for 77 yards and also hauled in a two-point conversion in the first half.

“Any time you can beat Ada, you don’t take that for granted,” Newby said. “I’m very proud of our first-week effort, but we have a long way to go to be the team we want to be.”

Ardmore (1-0) looks to do that at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 when Shawnee (0-1) comes to town.