Plainview football shows physicality in setback at Tuttle

Physicality on the gridiron doesn’t always translate to wins, but it does show that a squad is a difficult matchup.

The Plainview High School football team has shown that early in the season and it was the case Friday in a 21-13 loss at Tuttle.

“I thought the kids played really well Friday night and I told them that,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “I thought we were really, really physical. We’ve done it two weeks in a row, where we’ve probably been the more physical football team on the field. We just have to clean up some small things.”

But even with that said, Plainview gave the Tigers, one of the top teams in Class 4A, all they could handle.

The Indians trailed 14-0 at halftime, but rallied to make things interesting. Jeston Gilliam hauled in a pass for a touchdown, while Reis Taylor found pay dirt on a run.

However, that side of the ball is still a work in progress.

“Our offense right now is still a little bit behind our defense, but normally, at this time of the year, that’s the way things are,” Price said. “With certain positions, like the offensive line, taking a little bit longer to mesh up because you have five guys that have to work together. We’re still getting better at that position.”

Only time will tell how soon Plainview reaches its potential, but Price expects the offense to get better as the season goes on.

The schedule should also ease up slightly once district play starts, but the Indians have proven they can compete with anyone.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Price said. “It was a really physical game. Tuttle is really big. Our kids did a great job of holding our own and continuing to play hard. Get after those guys. It was a pretty even contest.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Plainview (0-2) though, as the Indians welcome Cache (2-0) to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

“We have another tough one next week — Cache is pretty good,” Price said. “We’re going to have to be ready to go again.”