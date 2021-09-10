Ardmore, Plainview highlight area high school football games to watch during Week 2

For a majority of football teams across the state, Friday night is the final tune-up before district action kicks off. And it’s only fitting that this week’s slate features a number of area rivals battling on the gridiron.

So grab your popcorn and pick a game to watch during Week 2 in southern Oklahoma.

Shawnee at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

The Tigers didn’t get to battle Shawnee a year ago as the game never happened in Week 2. That changes in 2021 and Ardmore looks to carry over the success from a shutout win at Ada.

Expect a similar outcome with Cal Swanson and company taking strides in the right direction.

Cache at Plainview, 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be another difficult matchup for the Indians, but they’re determined to put a pair of losses in the rearview mirror.

Plainview couldn’t get the offense rolling last season in a 20-0 setback to Cache, but didn't have Reis Taylor under center. The Indians will Friday night and it should make a difference.

Dickson at Ringling, 7 p.m.

This could be an interesting contest as both teams are adjusting to some changes. Dickson has a new coach and offense, while Ringling is reloading at certain positions.

The Blue Devils will have a slight advantage after not playing last week, but don’t count out the Comets as they’ll be hungry to avenge a 35-6 loss last season.

Marietta at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

This southern Oklahoma showdown was a one-sided affair in 2020 as Madill cruised to a 42-14 road win. Marietta gets to host this one, but they’re looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Healdton.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have scored 46 or more points in two straight wins as the offense is firing on all cylinders.

Sulphur at Davis, 7 p.m.

Both squads enter Murray County Bedlam in different situations. Davis is coming off a close 12-7 win over Pauls Valley, while Sulphur is in search of its first win of the year.

All of that might go out the window though, as the fuel of the rivalry leads one team to victory. The Bulldogs tallied a 28-0 shutout last season.

Comanche at Healdton, 7 p.m.

It’s safe to say the Bulldogs have their hands full in this one as Comanche is coming off a 45-14 victory over Dickson last week. Healdton will need to pick up the pace on offense after falling to Marietta 28-8 in Week 1.

Comanche tallied a 34-12 win in this matchup a year ago.

Thackerville at Wilson, 7 p.m.

The Eagles flew to a 34-6 victory last season by racking up 290 yards of total offense, including 149 yards though the air and 141 on the ground.

It could be more of the same Friday night as Wilson leans on a number of playmakers to tally win No. 2 in 2021.

Fox at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.

The Foxes were supposed to kick off the season last week against Maud, but that game was canceled.

Fox won’t have an easy opener though, as this one was a 64-14 setback at home a year ago.