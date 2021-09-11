Offense puts on a show as Plainview football tallies 1st win of 2021

It didn’t take long for the Plainview High School football team to find the end zone Friday night.

The Indians struck on their first drive as Reis Taylor found Morgan Pearson on a scoring strike. The play set the tone for the rest of the night as Plainview cruised to a 42-28 win over Cache.

“It was a good way to get the game started,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “It was actually designed not to go to Morgan. We were trying to throw it to Jeston (Gilliam) running down the middle of the field, but they covered him. Reis went to his second option and made a good throw.”

Taylor didn’t stop there as he later found Gilliam on touchdown and Plainview kept it rolling for its first victory of 2021. And the Indians turned to a few other playmakers to get the job done.

“I think we played better a lot of positions on the offensive side Friday night,” Price said. “We were able to get some other receivers involved. Carter Hamilton had three or four catches, Will Morris had a couple and we always get Jeston involved one way or another. Throwing the ball, we did a better job of spreading it around. Those kids caught the ball well and we made some good plays with it.”

It’s no secret Plainview’s air attack found success, but that doesn’t mean the Indians can’t turn to the run game when the situation calls for it.

“Reis did a great job with our option stuff,” Price said. “He ended up keeping the ball several times and did a good job running it. But Caden (Pickens) and Blue (Norman) both did a good job last night, as well. Those two guys are more than capable. As the night unfolds offensively, you go to what’s working and what the defense is giving you. Friday night, we had a little bit better opportunity to pass the ball and get the ball to Morgan in some spots. We feel pretty good about it.”

Price also mentioned that Taylor is starting to hit his stride, so he expects the offense to continue to get better. And Plainview will need to be at its best when the Indians host Kingston at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

“This win gives us a lot of confidence going into district play,” Price said. “We have a good test right off the bat, playing Kingston, but this is a good team win. A lot of kids played well.”