Ardmore's Jackson Hedger, Dakaree Scott turning to team mentality to help fuel Tigers

Friendships thrive off of a number of things and sometimes competition is at the top of the list. That was the case for Ardmore High School football seniors Jackson Hedger and Dakaree Scott, before the duo decided to focus on what matters most.

“It used to be a competition of who could get the ball more, but now we’ve kind of realized that it’s more than just us,” Hedger said. “It’s a team goal, so all of us getting the ball is a big deal. When one person gets in the end zone, it’s a party. When another person gets in there, it’s another party. It’s really not a competition anymore. It’s just congrats for whoever gets in there.”

That team mentality was apparent last week against Shawnee. Hedger found the end zone twice, while Scott scored once.

But that didn’t bother Scott.

“Whoever scores, scores,” he said. “As long as we get the win. That’s all that matters.”

That maturity isn’t overlooked either, as Tigers head coach Josh Newby has watched the duo progress over the years. Hedger even had to take a longer route as he sat out his freshman year after transferring from Plainview.

“Jackson’s blocking has gotten better and he’s always been a good receiver,” Newby said. “To see him have success right now is just fun to watch.”

The praise didn’t stop there.

“Dakaree has amazing skills when the ball is in the air — things you can’t really coach,” Newby said. “I’m super proud seeing him have success. He’s a great receiver for us and he’s a fantastic defensive back. He’s had numerous interceptions in his career. It’s good to see him get in the end zone and for us to be able to feature him.”

Ardmore hopes the pair step up even more Friday when the Tigers take on Ponca City. That’s especially the case as it’s a 198-mile trek north.

However, the contest has a bigger theme.

“I’ve never played a 6A team in my 23 years here at Ardmore High School,” Newby said. “It definitely has our kids’ interest. We know we’re the little dog right now. We have to go to the bigger school.”

Newby added that the Tigers scrimmaged Lawton High to get them used to the speed and hopes that carries over to Friday night.

“Any time you get to go to a new stadium and a new place of competition, it excites you,” Newby said. “I’ve never been there. I’m excited to be there with this group of kids. We’re going to make a good trip of it.”

In order to do that, Ardmore will need to clean up a few things from last week. Penalties proved costly in the first half and the Tigers know they can do better.

“We have to fix a lot of our mistakes,” Hedger said. “We weren’t really disciplined Friday against Shawnee. We have to fix that because Ponca City isn’t a team to take lightly. They’re good. They are really coached up and they play their gaps well. It’s going to be a tough game, for sure. If we fix all of our stuff, we’ll be pretty good.”

Only time will tell if Ardmore can do that, but the Tigers have focused on it all week and that should pay dividends.

“As the coaches said, we have to win with attitude and technique,” Scott said. “Without that, we’re not going to win.”