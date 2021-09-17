Caden Gilmore keeping Lone Grove football on steady ground

The Lone Grove High School football team entered the 2021 season knowing that new faces would have to take over at certain positions. Starting quarterback was one of the most obvious and the Longhorns chose Caden Gilmore to step into the spotlight.

That role can sometimes inflate someone’s ego, but that’s not the case for the junior signal caller.

“Caden is very level-headed,” said Lone Grove head coach Curtis Cole. “There’s not super highs or super lows. He stays pretty even keeled. He keeps us really steady. He does great job and continues to get better and better each week. And he will continue to get better and better each week. He really works hard, and it shows on Friday nights.”

That humility is also on display when Gilmore talks football. He could make it about himself, but he quickly shifts the focus to his teammates.

“I’m happy with the way the team has played, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Gilmore said. “I’m excited for what we can do. I think we have a really high ceiling with this team. I just hope we can reach that potential.”

And while he won’t talk about it, Gilmore is also looking to reach his peak as starting quarterback. He didn’t get many snaps under center last year, but Cole believes that was the best situation for him.

“One of the biggest things in football that people lose track of is it’s better to understand an offense when you’re thinking more of a defensive perspective of how you stop it,” Cole said. “Even though Caden didn’t get a ton of quarterback reps, he got a ton of reps defensively on how we look to stop opposing quarterbacks. He’s taken that added knowledge and kind of gone with. He’s just progressed at a good rate to where he is right now.”

Gilmore also gathered knowledge last season from former Lone Grove starter Jace Brandenburg.

“It was really helpful for me to see a different aspect of playing quarterback because Jace and I have different skill sets,” Gilmore said. “For me to be able to kind of learn from the things that he was good at and try to incorporate that in my game. That really helped a lot.”

That’s not the only thing that’s helped out though, as the Longhorns have plenty of depth to test Gilmore each week at practice.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a lot of guys who play on just one side of the football,” Cole said. “When we do a lot of 1s-vs-1s on certain days, he gets to see a live first-string defense that he would see on a Friday night. He has to read, react and do some things. He’s not just seeing it Friday nights. He’s seeing it on Tuesdays. It really helps us out in that department.”

Lone Grove looks to lean on that advantage Friday night at Comanche. It'll be the final non-district tuneup before the important part of the schedule.

“Comanche has some talent, they have some skill kids,” Cole said. “They have some good size up front on the offensive and defensive lines. They can give us some issues, but we just have to handle our business, make sure that we’re taking care of us and we’ll be alright.”