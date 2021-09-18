Ardmore football beats Ponca City for first 3-0 start since 2018

It’s no secret that starting a season with three straight wins can help a squad gain confidence. Sometimes it can lead to greater heights, too.

The Ardmore High School football team isn’t looking that far ahead, but the last time the Tigers opened a season 3-0 was 2018 when they went 13-1 and advanced to the Class 5A State Championship.

“We’re excited to start 3-0, but we’re just taking it game by game and trying to get better,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “We know we’re about to start our district play and that’s when things really matter. Every year is different, so we have to earn it.”

The Tigers took a step in that direction Friday night by tallying a 28-18 victory over Class 6A Ponca City. And Ardmore used its speed to get the win, highlighted by Evan Smith’s touchdown on the opening drive.

“I thought it definitely gave us a surge of energy,” Newby said. “We needed to start the game fast. I was so proud of what Evan did — tight roping that sideline and getting down there on the very first play with an 80-yard touchdown. He’s worked hard.”

Smith later scored on another long run, but this time he received some help from an unlikely hero.

“I thought our offensive line blocked it well and then Cal (Swanson) actually sprung Evan to go ahead into the end zone,” Newby said. “I was proud of Cal being a team player there.”

Swanson also used his legs for two rushing touchdowns, including a 36-yard scamper where he showcased his speed and agility to get past a number of Ponca City defenders. Swanson then found Ethan Moen for the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 28-6 advantage.

That offense was the story of the first half, while it was all about Ardmore's defense in the second half.

Dakaree Scott had one of the biggest plays, as the senior picked off a pass when the Wildcats went for it on fourth down in the red zone.

“He really saved us. I’m very proud of that play," Newby said. "If they would have scored there, it would have been a very tight ball game. It was a big-time play to allow us to keep a little bit of breathing room and still make it a two-possession game.”

That breathing room was enough for the Tigers to hold on for the win, but they know there’s still room for improvement.

“I thought we really played a good first half and executed at a high level on offense,” Newby said. “In the second half, we have to learn to really put our foot down and get after people. I thought we let up a little bit, but overall, I was proud of the way our kids matched their physicality. I thought we played hard and tried to be physical.”

Ardmore looks to carry that success over to district action as the Tigers make the trek to Southeast (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.