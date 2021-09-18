Lone Grove football falls to Comanche on late touchdown

One of the toughest feelings in sports is losing in the final moments. The Lone Grove High School football team experienced that anguish Friday night as Comanche scored with 17 seconds remaining to deal the Longhorns a 27-23 loss.

It appeared Lone Grove was on its way to the win and a 3-0 start when Jaxon Lee connected on a field goal with 3:30 left in the game. However, the Indians had other plans as they put together a drive to win the game.

Longhorns quarterback Caden Gilmore led the offense with a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Braxton Sparks also found the end zone.

Defensively, Jackson Grace, Eyan Moody and Derek Cox each tallied a sack and Jordan Mosley finished with an interception.

Lone Grove faced an uphill battle in the second half, facing a 20-6 deficit, but didn't go down without a fight. The defense played a part in that, highlighted by Christian Lemons’ fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, which gave the Longhorns a chance to tie the game.

That’s exactly what Lone Grove did as Gilmore rushed for a score to knot it 20-20. Comanche then turned it over on downs and the Longhorns capitalized with Lee’s field goal.

Lone Grove (2-1) look to bounce back at home against Pauls Valley (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. It’ll be the District 3A-2 opener for both squads.