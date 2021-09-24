Ardmore's Evan Smith stepping up as important playmaker in 2021

There are times in life when you’re suddenly called upon and need to make an impact. Evan Smith experienced that situation as a sophomore, and it helped pave the way to where he is today on the Ardmore High School football team.

However, he never envisioned himself taking such great strides since that day.

“I expected some improvement, but not as big as it has been,” Smith said. “If I took it back to the night that we played MacArthur and I said I’d be in this position my senior year, I wouldn’t believe it. It’s been a journey. I definitely did not expect it.”

Smith may never have played in that game, but something happened that forced him into the spotlight.

“We had a cornerback get hurt in the Lawton MacArthur game, and I instantly said, ‘Evan Smith, get in there,’” said Tigers head coach Josh Newby. “He hasn’t looked back since.”

Smith showcased that ability last week against Ponca City. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, with the first coming on an 81-yard scamper during the opening play from scrimmage.

“I’m super proud of Evan, he’s on the anchor leg of 4x100 relay for a reason,” Newby said. “We try to find ways to get him the ball. He’s showed why the other night, so I’m super proud of him.”

However, Smith has more than just physical talent. His football IQ has always been on display, and that's why Ardmore puts so much trust in him.

“Evan is a super intelligent kid, so he can handle anything,” Newby said. “We coach Evan what to do and we have complete faith in him.”

That faith carries over to the rest of the team, too, as Smith is happy to give credit where it’s due. He may have the speed and agility to find openings in the defense, but he isn’t one to take all the glory.

“The offensive line performs exceptionally well,” Smith said. “I’m happy with the growth since our line is young.”

The group will have to take it up another notch though, as the Tigers open district play Friday night at Southeast. It’ll be the first of seven contests that will determine how far Ardmore can go this season.

Only time will tell what happens, but signs are pointing in the right direction.

“It’s always good to start off 3-0, but what I’m proud of is I’m starting to see the progress in our technique that I’ve been wanting,” Newby said. “Now, Southeast is our most important game. It’s our district game and we have to go perform well.”