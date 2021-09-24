Plainview, Lone Grove home games highlight Week 4 in southern Oklahoma

Not to say the beginning of a season is not important, but it’s safe to say teams across Oklahoma have waited for district play since practice kicked off in early August. This is where playoff contenders separate themselves from everyone else and Week 4 features a number of intriguing district openers.

Kingston at Plainview, 7 p.m.

This should be one of the best games to watch in southern Oklahoma as the Indians look to avenge a loss last season. Plainview will enter the contest with momentum on its side after cruising past Cache two weeks ago for win No. 1.

Look for Reis Taylor and Morgan Pearson to put on a show, but don’t forget about the three-headed monster at running back as Jeston Gilliam, Blue Norman and Caden Pickens are difficult to stop when they get rolling.

Pauls Valley at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

It was all Longhorns in last year’s matchup as they galloped to a 47-7 victory on the road. Lone Grove should be in good shape to do the same Friday night, while also looking to bounce back from a tough setback at Comanche.

The offense’s ability to score early will be important as the Longhorns only tallied six points in the first half last week. If Braxton Sparks find success running the ball, it could open up the passing game as Caden Gilmore has plenty of options to throw to at receiver.

Ardmore at Southeast, 7 p.m.

The Tigers are off to their best start since 2018 and look to carry that over into district action. Ardmore is in good shape to do just that against an opponent that managed just 16 points against the Tigers in 2020.

Every year is different though, as Southeast enters this matchup following back-to-back wins, highlighted by a 68-0 shutout of Class 6A U.S. Grant.

Dickson at Madill, 7 p.m.

This was a close one in 2020 as the Comets came up short by 10 points at home. This time Dickson will travel to face the Wildcats on Homecoming and it could be a high-scoring affair.

Madill, which is 3-0 for the first time since 2012, is averaging 48.6 points per game, while holding opponents to 10.6 points per contest. The Comets, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Matt Suffal.

Sulphur at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs shouldn’t have any issues cruising to a victory in this one, especially since they won 63-0 last season. Little Axe hasn’t won a game in 2021 and that streak dates back to last season when it finished 0-9.

Tishomingo at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

It was a one-sided affair in 2020 as the Wolves picked up a 33-6 victory on the road. Davis is at home this time around and looks to create a winning streak in the district opener for both squads.

Tishomingo enters the contest winless and coming off a 61-41 loss to Pauls Valley on Sept. 10.

Frederick at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.

The two district foes didn’t get to battle on the gridiron last season, so there’s no telling who will walk away with a win in this one. The Indians are hoping it’s them as they haven’t picked up a win yet, while Frederick is 1-2.

Ringling at Stratford, 7 p.m.

It’s been all Blue Devils this year as they’ve outscored opponents by a margin of 172-12, including two shutouts. Ringling could add to both of those numbers as this was a 42-0 victory a year ago.

Elmore City-Pernell at Healdton, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs struggled on the road against this foe last season, but they look to change the tides at home. Healdton is coming off a close 20-14 setback to the OKC Patriots, while their opponent is 2-0, but had its last contest canceled due to COVID-19.

Empire at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Following their game getting canceled last week, the Eagles are back on the gridiron looking for win No. 3 of the season. Wilson didn’t fare very well in this one last year though, falling on the road 54-6.

Maysville at Fox, 7 p.m.

The Foxes have only played one game this season, which doesn’t help them as far as reps are concerned. That didn’t stop Fox from showing off its offense last week in a 70-28 win against Bray-Doyle.

Kansas at OSD, 6 p.m. Saturday

Oklahoma School for the Deaf plays its first home game of 2021 and the Bison look to keep the winning streak rolling. OSD enters the district contest at 2-0, while Kansas is 1-1.