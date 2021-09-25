Ardmore football keeps foot on the gas in road win over Southeast

When a squad has one or two playmakers, it’s easier to keep them in check. That's a more difficult task when there are multiple athletes who can make an impact.

The Ardmore High School football team has proved that in every game this season, and it was the same story Friday night as the Tigers cruised to a 56-28 victory over Southeast.

“We scored early and got the momentum going,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “Southeast does have some good players and a good scheme. They were able to score a couple of times also, but in the end, Cal Swanson did a good job in our passing game and CJ Williams stepped up for us and ran the ball really well. We’re very proud of what CJ was able to do.”

Williams started the game for the Tigers and didn’t disappoint. The junior carried the ball 20 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought it was very good for CJ’s confidence,” Newby said. “We’re going to need every part and every guy on the team to make it through this district. It’s really nice when you have a younger player step up like that.”

He wasn’t the only one to step up though. Ardmore used an all-around team effort by amassing 578 yards of total offense. The rushing attack did the most damage as the Tigers finished with 417 yards on the ground.

Eric Fields rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Evan Smith finished with 71 yards.

Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson was also instrumental as the junior completed 11-of-14 for 161 yards and four scores.

Dakaree Scott was his favorite target as the senior hauled in seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Jalen Reed and Jackson Hedger each added a score.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-0, 1-0 in District 5A-1. Ardmore looks to keep it rolling at home when Altus (1-3, 1-0) comes to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

“Any time you can start 1-0 in district, you have to be excited,” Newby said. “It seems like we’ve been on the road forever this year, so we finally get to come back home. We play Altus and we’re really looking forward to being at home.”