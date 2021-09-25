Dickson football falls to Madill on late field goal

It’s never easy to lose a game, but that feeling is magnified when it’s a last-second setback. The Dickson High School football team experienced that anguish Friday night as a field goal with 25 seconds on the clock resulted in a 17-14 loss to Madill.

However, the Comets aren’t hanging their heads.

“My message to my team was, ‘That’s how you play a game. You play it with that much heart. Get used to playing in close games because if we play like that, we can go play with anyone,’” said Dickson head coach Matt Suffal. “With Madill being ranked No. 8 in the state, our kids now have the confidence that no matter who they play, they have the ability to play with them. The No. 1 thing that they have to do is believe in their own abilities. We know what they can do. I don’t think they know what they can do yet.”

Only time will tell if that happens, but the Comets showed what an extra week of planning can do. Madill entered the game averaging 48.6 points per game, but Dickson held the Wildcats to just seven points through three quarters.

“Our defensive coordinator, coach Forsythe, spent two weeks with our kids really trying to get back to the basics,” Suffal said. “Working on tackling, our run fits and our secondary. Making sure we were right with our coverages and adjustments to the different formations that they ran. I thought our kids executed his game plan really well.”

However, other miscues proved costly as the Comets might have had more points on the scoreboard.

“It’s extremely difficult to accept that type of loss,” Suffal said. “We had one touchdown that was called back on a punt return. We had ups and downs on special teams. If we clean up a couple of little things with our punt game, that changes the outcome of that game.”

Dickson looked in good shape early on though, jumping out to an 8-0 lead following Jzavionn Bennett’s long touchdown run and a two-point conversion.

That score held until Madill’s Kendall Robertson’s touchdown pass to Stephen Sisco in the third quarter brought the Wildcats within one.

The Comets answered early in the fourth as Johnny Smith rushed for a one-yard score. Dickson failed the two-point conversion and the lead stayed at 14-7.

With about five minutes left in the game, Robertson completed a pass to Nick Northcutt to tie the game. Madill junior Yovanny Robles then sealed the win on his 30-yard field goal.

“Our kids played extremely hard and really well. I’m extremely proud,” Suffal said. “Up front on both sides of the ball, I was really impressed with the way that our kids blocked. We got quite a bit of penetration from our front four. Our backs did a tremendous job executing and carrying out fakes. Obviously, having playmakers like Tyler Watson, Jzavionn Bennett and Johnny Smith really help out when you can bust big plays.”