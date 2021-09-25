Reis Taylor's big night highlights Plainview football's shutout of Kingston

District 3A-2 might want to watch out because Reis Taylor is on a roll.

The senior quarterback proved that Friday night as his four touchdowns led the Plainview High School football team to a 26-0 shutout of Kingston.

Taylor isn’t one to take all the credit though.

“It’s my teammates — the blocking and my wide receivers can catch,” Taylor said. “You gotta have faith in them and they’ll have faith in me. I do what I do, and they do what they do.”

Even with that said, it’s tough to overlook Taylor’s performance. The signal caller carried the ball nine times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for a pair of scores in all-around stellar outing.

“Reis is really coming on strong right now,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “For a guy who had a limited season last year, I think he’s going to continue to get better as we keep going through the season. But he’s throwing the ball really well right now. And when he gets on the edge with his speed, he’s pretty hard to catch.”

Plainview’s Morgan Pearson also proved difficult to catch. The junior wide receiver showed off his speed as Taylor found him on a 57-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

However, Taylor admitted that it was designed “literally five minutes” before the game and Price gave more details.

“Coach Ryan Luhmann went in and talked to Reis and there was some stuff that he’d seen on film,” Price said. “He thought (Kingston) might jump into a certain coverage and Morgan would have a chance to be one-on-one over there. That’s pretty much what happened. … That’s just Reis doing a good job and Morgan doing a great job of being an athlete and catching the ball.”

The offense obviously found success, but don’t forget about the other side of the ball. The Indians tallied four takeaways on defense, highlighted by three interceptions.

Pearson picked off a pass in the end zone during the first quarter, while Caden Pickens and Braeden Stevenson also finished with interceptions.

“Our guys on defense played really well,” Price said. “We have a really good defense, and those guys are able to really do a good job of bowing up in situations. Our kids do a good job of playing the football when it’s in the air. Morgan had a great interception when Kingston had a chance to score. That’s just not giving up and continuing to play and believing something good is going to happen.”

Plainview hopes even more good things happen this season. The Indians won a district crown in 2019 and they are starting to look like a squad that can add another trophy to the mantle.

“We’re really close to hitting on all cylinders on both sides of the ball,” Price said. “I think we’re a shade rusty on the offensive side coming off the bye week. Sometimes when you take that little bit of a break every once in a while. I thought we had a lot of pep and energy, but execution was just a shade rusty. But that’s something we’ll get fixed, and we’ll get going.”

Up next for Plainview (2-2, 1-0 District 3A-2) is a short drive to Dickson. The Comets are coming off a 17-14 loss to Madill.