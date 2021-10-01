Ardmore, Dickson home games highlight Week 5 in southern Oklahoma

District play is in full gear as teams across Oklahoma focus on the most important part of the schedule. Last week was full of intriguing matchups and that’ll be the case again Friday night.

Check out the games to watch during Week 5 in southern Oklahoma:

Altus at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

The Tigers are finally back home after playing their past two contests on the road. Ardmore should take care of business in this one as Altus enters the matchup with just one victory under its belt, a 48-6 decision over Capitol Hill.

Look for Ardmore to use a balanced attack as the offense put up 578 yards of total offense last week in a convincing win at Southeast.

Plainview at Dickson, 7 p.m.

This was a one-sided affair in 2020, but who knows what happens this season. The Indians do have momentum on their side after easily winning the past two games.

Dickson, meanwhile, is still looking for its first victory of 2021 after losing a close one, 17-14 to Madill.

Lone Grove at Kingston, 7 p.m.

The Longhorns needed some late-game heroics last week to hold off Pauls Valley. That shouldn’t be the case this week as Kingston is rebuilding after losing a ton of seniors.

Lone Grove is in good shape to take care of business in this one and improve to 2-0 in district.

Madill at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

It’s safe to say this could be a high-scoring affair if the Wildcats and Bulldogs find early success. However, it could also be a defensive battle as Madill struggled to put up points last week against Dickson.

Only time will tell, but this should be one of the most intriguing matchups to watch Friday night.

Davis at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves held on for a four-point win during this district battle last season. Davis is on a two-game winning streak, while Comanche couldn't score last week in a 36-0 loss to Marlow.

Marietta at Tishomingo, 7:30 p.m.

One of these squads will walk away from this game with win No. 1 of the year. The Indians were victorious last season 21-6 and it could be a similar outcome.

Ringling at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils have already tallied two shutouts this season and this could be another one. Ringling cruised to a 45-0 win at home last year.

Healdton at Dibble, 7 p.m.

It was a close battle when the two squads duked it out last season with Dibble winning 34-21. The Bulldogs have lost three straight games since a season-opening victory, but a win here would keep them in the district race.

Wilson at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

The Eagles won’t have an easy road contest against a squad that hasn’t lost this season. Wilson is 2-2 and coming off a 36-24 setback to Empire.

Fox at Temple, 7 p.m.

It was all Foxes during this matchup in 2020 as they cruised to a 45-0 shutout. Fox is currently 1-2 and lost to Maysville last week 58-24.

New Mexico at OSD, 6 p.m. Saturday

Oklahoma School for the Deaf is looking good so far, especially in league play with back-to-back wins. The Bison (3-0 overall, 2-0 Great Plains) look to keep that rolling against rival New Mexico (4-0, 2-0) on Homecoming.