Lone Grove football comes up short at Kingston
The Lone Grove High School football team experienced some bad luck in the first half, and it swung momentum in the wrong direction Friday night during a 29-17 setback to Kingston.
It appeared the Longhorns were on their way to a 10-0 lead before the Redskins intercepted a pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. The pick six not only gave Kingston a 7-3 lead, but also shifted the energy.
Lone Grove’s Braxton Sparks opened the second quarter with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, but the Longhorns couldn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
And Lone Grove was in a big hole at that point, trailing 29-10 as the Redskins scored 22 unanswered points to build a comfortable cushion.
Longhorns junior Caden Gilmore rounded out the scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:27 remaining in the game.
Up next for Lone Grove (3-2 overall, 1-1 District 3A-2) is a home game against Dickson at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The Comets enter the contest following a 42-8 loss to Plainview.