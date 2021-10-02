Plainview football takes down Dickson for 2nd district win

It didn’t take long to find out that the Plainview High School football team meant business Friday night. The Indians tallied takeaways on the first two drives of the game and that set the tone in a 42-8 victory over Dickson.

“I thought the kids did a good job of going out and playing up to their ability,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “Playing our best and not worrying about what was going on or who we were playing or any of that stuff. They were focused on playing their best game. They capitalized on turnovers and good field position in those situations that presented themselves. But again, that’s a product of playing well, too.”

The Indians proved that on the opening drive with an interception that later turned into a touchdown. Plainview then recovered a fumble on the Comets’ next drive and Reis Taylor’s rushing score resulted in a quick 14-0 lead.

Jeston Gilliam increased that advantage with a rushing touchdown and the Indians never looked back. Taylor found Blue Norman and Morgan Pearson on scoring strikes, while Norman rushed for a touchdown to give Plainview a 42-0 advantage at halftime.

Christian Cotton accounted for Dickson’s lone score of the game.

With the win, the Indians improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in District 3A-2. They sit in a tie for first place with Sulphur, which has the same record after beating Madill 42-27.

And while some squads would focus on that fact, Plainview is keeping its eye on the next opponent.

“We’re not worried about anything else but Madill right now,” Price said. “That’s our big focus. We can project and guess about everybody else, but we aren’t worried about that. Our kids showed maturity Friday night by playing well right off the bat. We have to make sure we’re staying on task and worrying about who we’re playing this week.”