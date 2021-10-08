Ardmore, Lone Grove football home games highlight Week 6 in southern Oklahoma

The 2021 high school football season is past the halfway point and that has squads focused on gaining ground in the district standings. It's still too early to tell who will make the postseason, but it'll be a fight until the end.

That makes Week 6 important and here’s a rundown of what’s on tap in southern Oklahoma.

Duncan at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

It’s no secret that the Tigers will be hungry for revenge in this district clash, especially after losing 35-28 last season.

The loss was even tougher considering Ardmore was in a perfect position to send the game into overtime, but couldn’t punch it in from the two-yard line.

Look for the Tigers to strike early in this one and prove why they haven’t lost in 2021.

Plainview at Madill, 7 p.m.

The Indians are hitting their stride as the offense picks up steam, but Madill isn’t a team to overlook. The Wildcats showed that last season by staying within striking distance during a 32-24 loss in Plainview.

Only time will tell if home-field advantage plays a role, but it’ll be tough to stop the Indians’ high-powered offense and score points against a stout defense.

Dickson at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

A battle of first-year coaches should be interesting, especially since both squads are looking to bounce back from a loss. The Longhorns cruised in last year’s matchup, but they lost a lot of that firepower.

The Comets, meanwhile, are making strides in the right direction and a win would go a long way in providing confidence.

Pauls Valley at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start to the season, but they showed why no one should overlook them by knocking off previously unbeaten Madill last week. Sulphur easily won this matchup in 2020 and it could be more of the same Friday night.

Lindsay at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

It was a close battle a year ago as the Wolves fell short by six points on the road. Home-field advantage could help though, as Davis looks to win its fourth straight and stay in the hunt for a district crown.

Comanche at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.

The battle of the Indians didn’t happen last year, so who knows who wins this season’s matchup. However, Marietta is looking to pick it up on offense as the Indians have only scored 28 points in 2021.

Rush Springs at Ringling, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils are firing on all cylinders by averaging 51 points per game, while holding opponents to just 6.4 points. Ringling could keep that streak rolling as it cruised to a 44-6 win last year.

Wayne at Healdton, 7 p.m.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Bulldogs as they’ve lost four straight games since a season-opening win at Marietta. This game didn’t happen last year, but Wayne hasn’t lost a game in 2021.

Hollis at Wilson, 7 p.m.

The Eagles are looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy against a team that beat them 34-6 in 2020.

Grandfield at Fox, 7 p.m.

It should be easy sledding for the Foxes as they battle a Grandfield squad that hasn’t won a game this year. With a win, Fox would pick up its first district decision this season.