Lone Grove football uses big 2nd quarter to beat Dickson

It’s tough to stop a squad when the offense finds its groove early in a game. That was the case Friday as the Lone Grove High School football team used a strong second quarter to tally a 51-6 win over crosstown rival Dickson.

Braxton Sparks led the way for the Longhorns as the junior rushed for three touchdowns, while Caden Gilmore and Jaxon McClennahan each tallied for a pair of scores.

Meanwhile, Jzavionn Bennett’s rushing touchdown accounted for the Comets’ points.

The district foes were locked in a defensive battle in the first quarter until Sparks scampered on a short run into the end zone. That sparked the offense as Lone Grove more three times before halftime.

Sparks kept it rolling with another rushing touchdown, followed by Gilmore finding Cale McClean on a long scoring strike. Gilmore then punched it in from 20 yards out to give the Longhorns a 27-0 lead at the break.

Dickson struck first in the second half as Bennett’s touchdown cut the deficit to 27-6. Lone Grove answered back as Sparks notched the hat trick with his third score of the night. Jaxon Lee later added a field goal for a 37-6 advantage.

With a comfortable lead, McClennahan entered the game and showed off his speed on a pair of runs to account for the final tally.

Lone Grove (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 3A-2) makes the short trip to Lone Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 for the annual “Five-mile feud.” The Comets are also home with a district matchup against Little Axe.