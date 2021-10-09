Plainview football takes down Madill for 3rd straight win

Don’t look now, but Plainview High School football team is finding its groove on both sides of the ball. The Indians proved that Friday night by seizing momentum early and never looking back in a 42-7 victory over Madill.

“Everything’s starting to come together for us on offense,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “We played really well, we executed and we scored every time we had the ball in the first half. A little bit of that goes back to the defense getting some turnovers for us. Morgan Pearson had two interceptions in the first half, which set us up to go score touchdowns. Everyone working together on both sides of the ball helped us get rolling.”

However, Pearson wasn’t the only one who stepped up, as the defense as a whole was also instrumental.

“Caden Pickens is just playing lights out,” Price said. “Then the other two linebackers, Jeston Gilliam and Blue Norman, are obviously really good, too. Those three guys do a great job of feeding off our defensive line guys. Our defensive line has played awesome, especially the last three weeks. … Our front seven is playing pretty darn well right now.”

All it takes is a quick glance at the past three games to see that, as the Indians have allowed just 15 points. That success has carried over the other side of the ball with Plainview averaging 36.6 points per game.

And it couldn’t come at a better time as the Indians enter the most important part of the schedule. Plainview is in a neck-and-neck battle with Sulphur as both squads are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in District 3A-2.

The district foes don’t meet until Oct. 29, so Plainview’s focus is on a crucial home game against Lone Grove 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.