Ardmore, Lone Grove, Plainview football athletes highlight Week 6 top performers

High-powered offenses were on full display Friday night as area high school teams found the end zone multiple times. However, defenses also put on a show and it couldn’t have come at a better time with district races starting to heat up.

Check out the top performers for Week 6 in southern Oklahoma:

SENIORS

Reis Taylor, Plainview

He proved why he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in District 3A-2 by accounting for four touchdowns. Taylor completed 12-of-16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and also finished with a pair of rushing scores.

Caden Pickens, Plainview

It’s safe to say Pickens can wreak havoc on both sides of the ball. He demonstrated that with 12 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while also tallying 16 tackles and three for a loss.

Ricky Smith, Ardmore

Opportunities knocks only so often, and he took advantage on his first carry to find the end zone on a 10-yard scamper.

Blue Norman, Plainview

He may not have found pay dirt, but he was a workhorse with 15 carries for 85 yards, while also adding seven tackles on defense.

JUNIORS

Braxton Sparks, Lone Grove

The Longhorns have turned to Sparks all year and it was more of the same as he rushed for three touchdowns.

CJ Williams, Ardmore

He’s one of several talented Tiger running backs and he showed why with 10 carries for 129 yards and two scores.

Caden Gilmore, Lone Grove

The dual-threat quarterback passed for a touchdown and also rushed for one.

Cal Swanson, Ardmore

A windy night changed forced the Tigers to the ground game, but he still went 6-of-10 for 78 yards and a touchdown to Jalen Reed.

SOPHOMORE

Jaxon McClennahan, Lone Grove

The backup quarterback entered the game in the fourth quarter and scampered for a pair of scores.