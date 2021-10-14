Area football teams continue district play during Week 7 in southern Oklahoma

The 2021 high school football season is near the home stretch as squads look to gain ground in the district standings. That’ll be the case in Week 7 as most teams across southern Oklahoma take the field a day early due to fall break.

Lone Grove at Plainview, 7 p.m.

This was an exciting matchup a year ago as the Longhorns used a late field goal to take down Plainview by one point. The Indians didn’t have Reis Taylor in that contest though, so expect him to be a difference maker in this one.

Little Axe at Dickson, 7 p.m.

The Comets are still searching for their first win of 2021 and they should take care of business in this one. Little Axe will also be looking for its first victory, so both teams are sure to be hungry.

Ardmore at Capitol Hill, 7 p.m.

It was all Tigers in this meeting last season and it’s likely to be the same case, especially with the offense firing on all cylinders. With a win, Ardmore would improve to 7-0 and remain in the district race with MacArthur and Noble.

Ringling at Healdton, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils may have lost a lot of talent from a year ago, but they haven’t missed a beat in 2021. Ringling’s offense is averaging 52.1 points per game, while holding opponents to just 5.3 points and tallying three shutouts.

Madill at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Wildcats as they’ve dropped a pair of losses since starting the season 4-0. Madill looks to bounce back against an opponent that nearly took down Lone Grove, but lost by two points.

Sulphur at Kingston, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs have started to pick up steam by winning their past four games. This should be a close matchup though, as Kingston has tallied back-to-back victories. Sulphur needs a win to stay on pace with Plainview in the district race.

Davis at Marlow, 7:30 p.m.

This will be a difficult test for the Wolves as their opponent hasn’t lost a game in 2021. Davis, meanwhile, had its three-game winning streak snapped last week at the hands of Lindsay.

Marietta at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians have dealt with their fair share of struggles this year and it won’t get any easy against a squad that just beat Davis.

Wilson at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

It’ll be a tough matchup for the Eagles against a team that’s won three straight games. Wilson snapped a losing streak last week and looks to keep that success rolling.

Fox at Paoli, 7 p.m.

The Foxes are looking to pick up their second district win against a squad that is also 1-2 in District C-2. Fox held off Grandfield 32-30 last week at home.

Louisiana at OSD, 10 a.m.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Bison as they’ve lost two in a row, so they’ll look to bounce back at home.