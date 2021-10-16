Lone Grove, Ardmore, Dickson football pick up big wins during Week 7

The annual “five-mile feud” lived up to expectations Thursday as the Lone Grove High School football team battled to a hard-fought 42-34 victory over Plainview.

Longhorns junior Braxton Sparks stole the show as he accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving. The running back found his groove in the fourth quarter with three straight trips to the end zone.

Lone Grove quarterback Caden Gilmore found Sparks on a 12-yard scoring strike with 8:22 remaining in the game that gave the Longhorns a lead they never surrendered.

That didn’t stop Sparks from tacking on more, as he rushed for 35- and 75-yard rushing touchdowns. Gilmore was just as instrumental with a pair of passing touchdowns, one to Sparks and another to JJ Miller, while also scampering for a score.

Meanwhile, Caden Pickens was a workhorse for the Indians with three rushing touchdowns. Reis Taylor found Grant Graves on a scoring strike and also rushed for six points to account for the final tally.

With the win, Lone Grove snapped Plainview’s four-game winning streak as both squads moved to 3-1 in District 3A-2.

The Longhorns look to keep it rolling at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Madill, while the Indians are also in action with a trip to Little Axe.

Ardmore 57, Capitol Hill 6

At Oklahoma City, the Tigers didn’t have any issues Thursday as an early lead was all they needed during a 57-6 victory.

Ardmore (7-0 overall, 4-0 District 5A-1) is back home at 7 p.m. Friday against El Reno.

Dickson 61, Little Axe 14

At Dickson, the offense showed up early Thursday as the Comets held a double-digit lead at halftime that propelled them to their first win in a 61-14 decision.

Up next for Dickson is a road trip to Sulphur at 7 p.m. Friday.