Dickson football looks to keep success rolling on the road against Sulphur

It’s no secret that winning helps boost a squad’s morale, especially when it’s been a tough start to the season. The Dickson High School football team proved that last week by leaning on everyone during a 61-14 victory over Little Axe.

“We had 13 different kids carry the football,” said Comets head coach Matt Suffal. “Every single kid who was on the sideline got to play extended minutes. It felt to see all of those guys get out there and be able to run the offense, even in a simplified version in the second half.”

That team mentality also helped Dickson break a pair of school records for most points in a game and most combined yardage in a contest.

“It felt good that every single kid actually was a part of that and got playing time for those records,” Suffal said.

However, the first-year head coach knows the Comets wouldn’t have accomplished those feats without a certain group of athletes.

“I was overall happy with the way everybody played,” Suffal said. “Obviously rushing for over 570 yards, the offensive line has a huge part in that. Freshmen through senior, every single one of them played a lot of snaps. Any kid who’s on our offensive line did a fantastic job.”

Dickson’s linemen will need to carry that play over to this week in an important District 3A-2 matchup. The Comets travel to Sulphur to face a squad that’s starting to pick up steam during a five-game winning streak.

“Sulphur is a tough team,” Suffal said. “Somebody told me the other day that Coach Jim Dixon has been there since 1974, so I was negative eight years old when he started the tradition at that program. It just goes to show you that it doesn’t happen very often. That you see a man of his prestige that’s stayed at a place so long, and they’ve been so good, for so long — so consistent. Really, it’s kind of an honor to get a chance to play against someone like that.”

And consistency might be the difference maker in this one as each squad looks to establish the offense and control the clock.

“With as much as Sulphur runs the football and as much as we run the football, there’s going to be limited possessions, just simply because the clock is going to be running almost the whole time,” Suffal said. “It might be a battle of who throws the ball less in this game, quite honestly. I would expect each team to have only about four possessions per half. And I think that bodes well for keeping the game close and giving our kids a chance at the end.”