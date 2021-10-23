Dakaree Scott's great outing helps propel Ardmore football to win over El Reno

It’s safe to say Dakaree Scott was already on pace for a great Friday night before a pass sailed in front of him — for the second time. The senior cornerback once again tallied the interception, but this time he took it the distance to the end zone.

That pretty much summed up the evening, as the Ardmore High School football team easily took care of business in a 49-7 win over El Reno to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District 5A-1.

“That’s my first pick-six in my career,” Scott said. “I loved it. Just have to do it again next week and so on.”

However, Scott was just as instrumental on offense — hauling In six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

“Darkaree has made a lot of interceptions for us, and for that to be his first pick-six, that’s big time,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “He played great tonight on both sides of the ball. I was proud of that.”

Tigers quarterback Cal Swanson also put on a show as the junior completed 13-of-17 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Reed accounted for the other two scores, finishing with five receptions for 120 yards.

“Cal is efficient, accurate and we have some good receivers,” Newby said. “He gets them the ball. I’m very proud of the way he’s playing and the way he leads our offense.”

And while Ardmore's attack featured a lot of the passing game, Antone Scallion was just as instrumental on the ground. The senior carried the ball 10 times for 108 yard and two touchdowns.

That balance has the Tigers in the midst of their best season since 2018 when they finished the regular season at 10-0 en route to the Class 5A State Championship game. Only time will tell if they match that mark in 2021, but Newby knows they have qualities that should pay dividends down the stretch.

“This is a special group,” he said. “They just love football. It’s a fun group to coach. They like to come out to practice. They like to lift weights. It’s just fun. Any time kids are having fun, they play hard. I don’t take that for granted because it’s not like that everywhere. It’s a special group of kids to work with.”

Ardmore will need to lean on that connection in the next two games, with Noble being the first test when the Bears make the trek to Ardmore at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

“Our kids are very smart, they know what’s ahead of them,” Newby said. “They know that Noble can flat out play and how prolific Noble’s offense is, so it’s going to be a big challenge. Hopefully we’ll be successful.”

That's to be determined, but one thing is for sure — the Tigers know they’re entering crunch time with just two regular-season contests remaining.

“We’re in a meat grinder for the next several games,” Scott said. “We have to get better, but we’re headed in the right direction right now. I like where we’re headed.”