Lone Grove football uses goal-line stand to hold off Madill

“Defense wins championships" is one of the most well-known mottos.

The Lone Grove High School football team lived up to that statement Friday night as a goal-line stand helped seal a 28-21 win over Madill.

With the victory, the Longhorns improved to 4-1 in District 3A-2 to stay on pace with Plainview, which tallied a 64-6 win over Little Axe.

And Lone Grove has the defense to thank for stepping up in crunch time.

The Wildcats looked primed to score after marching down the field with about six minutes remaining. The Longhorns defense had other plans though, tallying four straight stops to force a turnover on downs.

That allowed the offense to get a pair of first downs and clinch an all-around team win that featured several athletes finding the end zone.

Lone Grove’s JJ Miller opened the scoring with a 63-yard scamper on the second play from scrimmage, while Shawn Johnson later caught a 14-yard pass from Caden Gilmore for a 13-0 lead.

Braxton Sparks put the Longhorns up 20-0 on a rushing score before Madill’s Kendall Robertson found Stephen Sisco on a passing touchdown with 1:07 left in the first half.

Lone Grove saw that 20-7 halftime lead quickly disappear though, as Robertson rushed for a pair of scores to give the Wildcats a 21-20 advantage.

That score held after three quarters, but Longhorns senior Adrian Becker’s two-yard rushing touchdown and Gilmore’s pass to Ethan Cohee for a two-point conversion gave Lone Grove a lead it never surrendered.

Up next for the Longhorns is their final regular-season home game against Little Axe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.