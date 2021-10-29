Ardmore, Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview football play at home in Week 9

We’ve reached the home stretch as the high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. And a lot can change during that time as area squads battle for playoff position in a tight race that is sure to come down to the wire.

With that said, here’s what’s on tap for Week 9 in southern Oklahoma:

Noble at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

The Tigers look to keep it rolling at home against the third-place team in District 5A-1. Ardmore cruised to a 49-27 win last season on the road, but coach Josh Newby and company aren’t taking this squad lightly.

That’s especially the case as the Tigers want a victory in this one to set up a much-anticipated clash at Lawton MacArthur next week. The winner of that game is likely to be the district champion and clinch two home playoff games.

Sulphur at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Another important matchup as the Indians need a victory to give themselves a shot at a District 3A-2 title. The Bulldogs aren’t likely to go down without a fight though, as they're on a six-game winning streak.

Sulphur tallied a 41-13 victory over Plainview last year, but these are two different squads from then. The Indians were dealing with injuries a season ago, but they should have everyone on the field for a thrilling contest.

Pauls Valley at Dickson, 7 p.m.

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Comets, but they’ll look to pick up a win in their final home game. Dickson will have its hands full though, as Pauls Valley has won two straight and beat the Comets 41-6 in 2020.

Little Axe at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

The Longhorns shouldn’t have any issue in this one as Little Axe has struggled mightily this season. Lone Grove won this matchup 53-0 a year ago and it should be more of the same as the Longhorns stay in the hunt in a tight district race.

Madill at Kingston, 7 p.m.

This battle of two schools that are just 8.5 miles apart doesn’t have any postseason implications, but bragging rights are still on the line. The Wildcats fell 49-14 last season and they’re desperate for a win as they’ve lost four straight games.

Wayne at Ringling, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils finally face some competition against the third-place team in District 1A-4. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ringling cruise to a win after beating Wayne 36-0 in 2020.

With a victory, it would set up an important game against Elmore-City Pernell next week. The winner of that one is likely the district champion.

Marietta at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

This clash of area teams has one squad vying for third place in the district and the other one on the outside looking in. The Wolves tallied a 37-0 victory last season.

Healdton at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs took care of business last week with a 37-14 win at Stratford and they’ll look to do the same in another road game. Healdton cruised to a 50-12 victory in 2020.

Wilson at Wellston, 7 p.m.

Following a week off, the Eagles are back on the gridiron aiming for their fourth win of the season. Wilson won this game a year ago by a thrilling 66-52 margin.

Thackerville at Fox, 7 p.m.

It’s been an up and down season for the Foxes, but a win here would help boost morale. Fox cruised to a 66-28 victory last year.

Minnesota at OSD, 2 p.m. Saturday

The Bison end the regular season a week earlier than the rest of Oklahoma, but they have a chance to win their sixth game of 2021. Minnesota, meanwhile, enters this matchup at 2-2.