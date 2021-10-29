Plainview football hosts Sulphur in pivotal District 3A-2 showdown

All it takes is a quick glance at the District 3A-2 standings to see there’s a lot at stake during the final two weeks of the regular season. The Plainview High School football team knows that, especially since the Indians are tied with Lone Grove at 4-1 in district play.

However, a lot can change Friday night when Plainview hosts Sulphur in an anticipated clash on the gridiron.

“This was a game before the season started that we were excited to play,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “It just has a lot of implications stacked on top of it with the district standings, playoffs and all of that stuff.”

The Bulldogs enter the game controlling their own destiny with an unblemished 5-0 district record, but Plainview can change that and wreak havoc in the standings. Only time will tell what happens, but one aspect could go a long way in deciding the winner.

“It’ll kind of depend on how everything turns out up front,” Price said. “This will be a big game in the trenches, as far who’s going to be able to hold up the best, and who executes the best. That’ll be a big deal.”

And the offensive line’s success will be especially important for Sulphur, which leans heavily on a trio of running backs. However, the Indians know their opponent also has a talented signal caller.

“Sulphur is more run-heavy, but you’ll watch Reese Ratchford throw some good passes,” Price said. “He can throw a football, for sure. It looks like he’s healthier and healthier.”

Ratchford will obviously have Plainview’s attention, but there’s a larger focus on avoiding miscues in crunch time.

“Our biggest thing is we have to make sure we don’t make mistakes with turning over the football,” Price said. “In the games we’ve lost, it’s been because we’ve turned the football over and lost possessions. That’s an emphasis for us. Just making sure we’re not making some of those unforced errors that have not helped us out in those games we’ve lost.”

If the Indians can avoid those turnovers, it won't be too surprising to see them come out on top in this one.

But at the end of the day, Price knows it's exciting time for Plainview, Sulphur and Lone Grove as each squad dukes it out for a trip to the playoffs.

“It’s good that we’re all playing important football games right now,” Price said. “It makes it good for everybody involved — the fans and the communities. This is all positive, as far as the implications with where we’re at with the district.”