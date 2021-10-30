Ardmore football can't get past Noble in OT, suffers 1st loss of 2021

It’s never easy to lose your first game of the season, especially when it happens in overtime.

The Ardmore High School football team experienced that misfortune Friday night as the Tigers fell to Noble 36-35 on a two-point conversion in the first OT period.

“The kids are down tonight, but just to be brutally honest — we didn’t play well enough to win,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “You can’t turn the ball over in big ballgames and expect to win. That’s what it was tonight. We didn’t play well enough to win because we turned it over.”

However, the Tigers still had a chance to win despite a pair of third-quarter fumbles. Noble only capitalized on one of those turnovers, but the overtime coin flip ended up being the difference maker.

The Bears won the toss and chose to play defense first to have the chance to win it.

And it ended up working out that way, as Noble scored and used a successful two-point conversion to seal the victory.

“That’s the chance you take in overtime if you lose the coin toss,” Newby said. “They chose defense. I wanted to play defense, but we lost coin toss in overtime.”

Luck wasn’t on the Tigers’ side in that instance, but it’s safe to say the game may not have gone to OT without Ardmore’s defense stepping up with a pair of red zone stands. The first prevented Noble from scoring before halftime and the second stop came with 4:52 left in third quarter.

Unfortunately, Ardmore fumbled on that ensuing possession, but did get the ball back when the Bears turned it over on downs. The Tigers couldn’t capitalize though, as another fumble helped Noble march down the field to take a 28-20 lead.

CJ Williams shifted momentum back in Ardmore’s corner with an 18-yard touchdown and Cal Swanson’s run on a two-point conversion tied the game 28-28 with 4:29 remaining.

The score remained knotted to send it to overtime and Williams once again found paydirt with a one-yard run to give the Tigers a 35-28 advantage before Noble answered for the win.

Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson finished with a pair of passing touchdowns to Evan Smith, while Antone Scallion rushed for a score to account for the final tally.

The Tigers (8-1 overall, 5-1 District 5A-1) are back in action on the road against Lawton MacArthur (9-0, 6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, November 5.